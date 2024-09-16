Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sensational feel-good musical Mamma Mia will arrive at the Edinburgh Playhouse next year as part of its UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global phenomenon is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island.

Mamma Mia will arrive at the Edinburgh Playhouse next year. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 17 | Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Now in its 26th year, Mamma Mia has been seen by over 11 million people and played over 10,000 performances in London’s West End. The hit show will run in Edinburgh from December 9, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy Craymer, creator and producer of Mamma Mia, said: “It’s fabulous that Mamma Mia will be returning to Southampton, Bristol, Oxford and Edinburgh. Mamma Mia’s much-loved story inspired by ABBA’s irresistible hits is celebrating 25 years in the West End and continues to thrill audiences around the world. We can’t wait to again visit these great cities with the new UK Tour and welcome back audiences to our Greek island idyll!”

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at Mamma Mia! | Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the show is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The international tour of the show has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 3,750 shows and has been seen by over 7.3 million people. It became the eighth longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.