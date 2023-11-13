News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police and ambulance crews called to Corstorphine Hill after sudden death of man

Emergency services called to reports of sudden death
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Emergency services in Edinburgh raced to Corstorphine Hill at the weekend following reports of a sudden death.

Multiple vehicles raced to the scene at around 11.50am on Sunday, November 12 following reports of a man having died in the area. An eyewitness said eight vehicles were spotted at the scene, including unmarked cars and an armed response vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

