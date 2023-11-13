Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services in Edinburgh raced to Corstorphine Hill at the weekend following reports of a sudden death.

Multiple vehicles raced to the scene at around 11.50am on Sunday, November 12 following reports of a man having died in the area. An eyewitness said eight vehicles were spotted at the scene, including unmarked cars and an armed response vehicle.