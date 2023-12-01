Ahmad Bader was last seen at around 12pm on Thursday, 30th November

Police in Edinburgh are appealing to the public to help trace a missing schoolboy.

Ahmad Bader, from Drylaw, was last seen at Broughton High School around 12 pm on Thursday, 30th November. Ahmad is described as Asian, 5ft10ins tall, with a stocky build with short black hair and was last seen wearing his school uniform. Officers said Ahmad has links throughout the Edinburgh area and is known to travel by bus.

“The 13-year-old, who lives in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since, and there are growing concerns for his welfare. Ahmad is described as Asian, 5ft10ins tall, with a stocky build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing his school uniform. Ahmad has links across the Edinburgh area and utilises the bus network to travel.”