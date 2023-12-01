News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh police have ‘growing concerns’ for missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Broughton High School

Ahmad Bader was last seen at around 12pm on Thursday, 30th November
By Neil Johnstone
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:04 GMT
Police in Edinburgh are appealing to the public to help trace a missing schoolboy.

Ahmad Bader, from Drylaw, was last seen at Broughton High School around 12 pm on Thursday, 30th November. Ahmad is described as Asian, 5ft10ins tall, with a stocky build with short black hair and was last seen wearing his school uniform. Officers said Ahmad has links throughout the Edinburgh area and is known to travel by bus.

A Police Scotland statement on social media said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a young man reported missing. Ahmad Bader was last seen at Broughton High School around 1200hrs on Thursday, 30th November 2023.

Ahmad Bader was last seen at Broughton High School at around 12pm on Thursday, 30th November

“The 13-year-old, who lives in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh, has not been seen since, and there are growing concerns for his welfare. Ahmad is described as Asian, 5ft10ins tall, with a stocky build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing his school uniform. Ahmad has links across the Edinburgh area and utilises the bus network to travel.”

If you have seen Ahmad or have any information on his whereabouts to assist enquiries you can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3740 of 30th November 2023.

