Edinburgh police race to city shopping centre after dog fight
Officers attended Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre after learning one dog had been bitten.
They say no one was injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday, 3 June, 2024 officers were made aware a dog had bitten another dog in the Newkirkgate area of Edinburgh.
“There were no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.
“The owners of both dogs were traced and appropriate advice given.”
