Edinburgh police race to city shopping centre after dog fight

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:19 BST
Officers attended Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre after learning one dog had been bitten.

Police raced to an altercation involving two dogs in a busy Edinburgh shopping area yesterday.

Officers attended Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre after learning a dog had been bitten by another.

They say no one was injured in the incident.

Police raced to the incident involving two dogs at the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday, 3 June, 2024 officers were made aware a dog had bitten another dog in the Newkirkgate area of Edinburgh.

“There were no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.

“The owners of both dogs were traced and appropriate advice given.”

