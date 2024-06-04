Edinburgh police race to city shopping centre after dog fight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police raced to an altercation involving two dogs in a busy Edinburgh shopping area yesterday.

Officers attended Leith’s Newkirkgate shopping centre after learning a dog had been bitten by another.

They say no one was injured in the incident.

Police raced to the incident involving two dogs at the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday, 3 June, 2024 officers were made aware a dog had bitten another dog in the Newkirkgate area of Edinburgh.

“There were no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.