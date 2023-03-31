Edinburgh police rush to seafront near Cramond Beach after man spotted struggling in water
Man gets into difficulty in waters at Silverknowes Beach
Emergency services rushed to a beach in Edinburgh, after a man was seen struggling in the water.
Police were alerted to the incident, which occurred at Silverknowes Beach, near the Marine Drive area, at around 10.15am on Friday, March 31. An eye-witness said the man was in difficulty, after going into the water to rescue a dog. Officers arrived on scene, however, the man and the dog safely made it to shore themselves.
The owner of a nearby business, Boardwalk Beach Club, witnessed three police vehicles arrive at the beach. Following the incident, they wrote on Facebook: “Boardwalk Beach Club are so pleased of this positive outcome, especially bearing in mind the incoming tide, wind and cold conditions of today.” However, they highlighted a need for beach safety equipment, writing: “It would be great if life saving equipment was readily available at intervals along Silverknowes Promenade and we shall ask The City of Edinburgh Council and HM Coastguard/RNLI if this can be installed.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15am on Friday, 31 March, 2023, police were called to the Marine Drive area of Edinburgh, following a report of a man in difficulty in the water. Police attended and the man was traced safe and well.”