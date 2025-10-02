Edinburgh police share CCTV images after serious assault in West Granton Road
The two men pictured may be able to assist police enquiries into a serious assault which took place on West Granton Road, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, August 23.
The first man, pictured below, is described as white, aged 35 to 45-years-old with dark hair and beard. He was wearing a black Under Armour T-shirt and Adidas jogging bottoms.
The second man, pictured below, is described as white, aged 18 to 25 years-old, wearing glasses, a black hooded top with an Adidas Original logo and black jogging bottoms.
Detective Constable William Doughty, of Corstorphine CID said: “I would encourage these men or anyone who may recognises them to get in touch.”
Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3999 of August 23. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.