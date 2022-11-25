Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious car crash which saw a vehicle’s roof cut off.

The two vehicle crash in Portobello Road prompted a major emergency services response, with police having been called at 4pm. Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocking pictures from the scene show several emergency services vehicles on the road, which was closed for hours. Others show a car without its roof, which is seen lying on the floor next to the vehicle.

A car was seen with its roof cut off and lying next to the vehicle