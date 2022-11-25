Edinburgh Portobello Road crash sees 3 people taken to hospital and road closed
Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious car crash which saw a vehicle’s roof cut off.
The two vehicle crash in Portobello Road prompted a major emergency services response, with police having been called at 4pm. Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance.
Shocking pictures from the scene show several emergency services vehicles on the road, which was closed for hours. Others show a car without its roof, which is seen lying on the floor next to the vehicle.
A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing." Scottish Fire and Rescue service has been approached for comment