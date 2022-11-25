Edinburgh's Portobello Road closed as police and emergency services attend serious crash
Road closed after emergency services descend on crash scene
Emergency services have descended on an Edinburgh road after a serious crash which has left a car without a roof.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are on the scene in Portobello Road, near Piershill Cemetery. A road closure is in place between Northfield Broadway and Craigentinny Avenue and traffic is building in the area as a result. Drivers have been urged to find alternative routes and expect delays.
Pictures show a large emergency services presence in the area and another shows a car with its roof cut off. The roof is shown sitting on the floor next to the wrecked vehicle.
A police spokesman later confirmed three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.