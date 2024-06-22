Edinburgh Princes Street incident: Pensioner rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by car

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 09:37 BST
A pensioner has been rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh city centre.

Emergency services were called to the West End of Princes Street around 5.30pm on Friday, June 21.

Police confirmed that an 83-year-old man was hit by a car and taken to hospital. His condition is not currently known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and an 83-year-old male pedestrian on Princes Street, Edinburgh, around 5.35pm on Friday, 21 June, 2024.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment.”