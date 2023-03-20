News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Princes Street incident: Woman rushed to hospital after emergency services descend on city centre

Ambulances and police flood Edinburgh’s Princes Street following incident

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Edinburgh city centre.

Emergency services were alerted to a medical emergency on Princes Street shortly after 8am this morning, March 20. Police cars and ambulances arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0807hrs to attend an incident on Princes Street Edinburgh. We dispatched an ambulance to the scene and a female patient was transported to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.15 am on Monday, 20 March 2023, police were called to Princes Street to assist a member of the public. The person was left in the care of ambulance staff..

