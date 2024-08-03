A new Irish bar is set to bring a ‘double dose of original sin’ to Edinburgh city centre.

The Boston Bar will open in September at 104 Hanover Street, replacing the closed-down Asian food outlet Bar Soba.

Run by the owners of cocktail bar Freddy’s, the pub will serve up ‘laid-back’ food and ‘world-class beers’ as well as live sport and music.

A wide renovation has taken place over the past six months to give the two-level building the unmistakeable look of an Irish-American bar.

The Boston Bar is set to open on Hanover Street | Handout

More than 40 beers, stouts and ciders will be on offer while the food menu will feature American classics with an Emerald Isle twist.

Open seven days a week until 1pm, the venue will also have interactive dart boards for anyone who wants to try their hand at the arrows.

“We’re thrilled to introduce The Boston Bar to Edinburgh,” said owner Edward Fox, who also recently completed a major renovation of Freddy’s to keep up with unprecedented demand.

“Our goal is to create a space that embodies the welcoming spirit of the Irish bars in Boston and New York – places where families and friends come together to enjoy good food, great drinks and even better company.

“We hope to offer a unique experience that adds a new dimension to Edinburgh’s vibrant hospitality scene, providing a perfect spot for both casual gatherings and lively evenings.

“The Boston Bar will be a place to enjoy ‘a double dose of original sin’, as the Irish would say, and we can’t wait to welcome friends old and new through the door.”

A number of jobs are on offer at the bar including roles for managers, supervisors, chefs, bar staff, waiters and bar backs.