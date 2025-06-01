Cancer Research UK said the money was vital in enabling scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to bring about a world where people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Sounding the starting horn at this year’s event was inspirational business leader Gail Izat, who overcame cancer twice.

Ms Izat, who is a Standard Life managing director in Edinburgh, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019, just two months after celebrating her 50th birthday. It was a shock when the disease returned days before Christmas in 2022. Now in remission, the mum of two has vowed to do everything she can to help “give others more tomorrows with their loved ones”.

She said: “I’ve had cancer twice but I’ve got through it twice thanks to life-saving science.

“When you’ve had cancer suddenly you realise you’re not immortal and actually you have something that might kill you. At first having cancer felt like being admitted to a secret club I didn’t want to belong to. I felt strongly that I didn’t even want to talk to people about cancer until I found out more information about what I was actually facing, until I knew it was curable.

“But as time went on I started to believe I was going to get through the disease. And as I’ve recovered, I’ve found events like Race for Life offer a chance to meet people whose lives have also been touched by cancer. It offers a wonderful support and a sense of community.”

Standard Life fielded a team of 30 staff who completed Race for Life Edinburgh.

Linda Summerhayes, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Edinburgh.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“It was a fantastic day at Race for Life Edinburgh, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

1 . Gathering in the park Hundreds gathered in Holyrood Park as Race For Life Edinburgh got under way. | TSPL Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

2 . Fun warm-up Runners taking part in a fun warm up ahead of the race | TSPL Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales

3 . Starting line Business leader Gail Izat, who has overcome cancer twice, was guest of honour at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, sounding the starter horn to send the runners on their way. | Cancer Research UK Photo Sales

4 . 10K line-up Those taking part in the 10K event line up at the start of the race | TSPL Photo: Rhoda Morrison Photo Sales