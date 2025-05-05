Kirsteen Sullivan, MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, sounded the horn at the start line to send the runners off on the 3k, 5k and 10k courses in the picturesque grounds. More than £108,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK- vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Ms Sullivan said: “It’s a privilege to support Race for Life in honour of everyone going through cancer right now.

“Almost every family, including my own, has been affected by cancer. The outlook for people with cancer has changed dramatically over the years, thanks to the efforts of Cancer Research UK and wonderful fundraisers making sure the best research is available to help get the best outcomes.

“Thankfully, there are many more effective treatments out there today, making it possible for people to live well with cancer for many years. But it’s important we continue to make progress and to ensure the research is there to support that.”

A group from the award-winning Sarah Hendry School of Dance in Glenrothes entertained the crowds with Highland Dance moves along the route. The Rock Choir from Livingston, Linlithgow and Edinburgh also performed hits including Green Green Grass by George Ezra and Club Tropicana by Wham. Volunteers from Queensferry Sea Cadets helped at the event. And Sharon Holgarth from Event Buddies Scotland was at the picnic area offering face painting.

Race for Life events will be taking place across the country this spring. Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

1 . Warming up Participants get ready with a warm up at Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Hopetoun House

2 . Sounding the horn Bathgate and Linlithgow MP Kirsteen Sullivan sounds the horn to start Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Hopetoun House on Sunday May 4

3 . Team Abhilasha Team Abhilasha at the Race for Life, inspired by Dr Abhilasha Sinha (centre with pink sunglasses) a psychiatrist from Edinburgh who is in remission from breast cancer. They completed the 5k raising more than £800.

4 . Streamers Streamers at Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Hopetoun House