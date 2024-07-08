Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail passengers were urged to check their journeys before trying to travel today as ScotRail cancelled some train services due to driver shortages.

Services affected included some between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, as well as Edinburgh to Fife, Helensburgh, Dunbar and Dundee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys due to some cancellations Picture: Jane Barlow/PA | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train drivers’ union Aslef is considering balloting members over renewed industrial action in a pay dispute. ScotRail is currently finding it difficult to get drivers to take on extra shifts or overtime to cover for sickness or other issues.

More than 200 ScotRail services were cancelled on Sunday because of the problem. The rail operator urged passengers to visit its website or check the mobile app to get the most up to date information.

ScotRail advised on their website: “Following a warning on 24 June from drivers’ trade union Aslef that it may ballot for industrial action over pay, there has been an ongoing impact of fewer train drivers than normal being available for overtime or rest day working, as is their contractual right, resulting in service disruption.”

ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We know how frustrating it is when cancellations occur. We want to resolve the pay dispute matter with trade unions and will remain fully committed to further discussions.”