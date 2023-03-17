A man was rescued from the Water of Leith after being reported in the river near The Shore in Leith.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene at Sandport Place on Friday morning after the alarm was raised. Two fire engines attended and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) pulled the man from the water before handing him to paramedics who gave him a precautionary check.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 11.50am on Friday, March 17, 2023, police were made aware of a man in the water at Sandport Place, Edinburgh. The man was rescued by SFRS and checked over by ambulance staff.”