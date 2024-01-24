Edinburgh residents forced to evacuate Newhaven property left not knowing when they can return
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of Edinburgh residents who were evacuated from their homes are still waiting to be told when they can return.
As reported in the Evening News, people living in the Anchorfield tenement, on Lindsay Road, in Newhaven, were evacuated from the building while inspections got underway after a "serious structural issue" within the building was discovered on Tuesday evening.
City of Edinburgh Council structural engineers established that the building above the Prom Bar “carries a high risk of structural failure that could pose significant health and safety risk to residents and public both inside and outside the property”. According to the council, the 12 households forced to flee their properties are receiving support, but no date has been given on when they might return to their homes.
Cammy Day, council leader, said: “Keeping the community safe is quite rightly our number one priority and, given the serious concerns about the structure of the building, the safest course of action was to evacuate all households without delay. We’re continuing to support all residents impacted and we urge homeowners and businesses to contact their individual insurers urgently. For those who cannot stay with friends and family, we’ll make sure they have somewhere safe to stay until their insurance arranges this for them.
“We’re carrying out further checks and arranging urgent works to make the building safe as soon as possible. This will allow us to reopen the surrounding area, including Linsday Road. We’ll continue to keep all residents updated as the situation develops.”
Following Tuesday night’s evacuation, Lindsay Road was closed to all traffic and a cordon put in place. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Councillor Chas Booth said on Tuesday evening: “There is a serious structural issue with the block at 4 Anchorfield (Lindsay Road) above the Prom Bar. The road has been closed and the building evacuated to ensure the safety of residents and public. Please avoid the area if at all possible.”