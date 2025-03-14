Following news that organisers behind Edinburgh’s Christmas market had lodged plans to have the seasonal big wheel in place at East Prince Street Gardens for most of the year, we asked locals for their opinions.

Unique Assembly’s proposal would see the 46-metre-high Ferris wheel in place between June and January – a plan that didn’t sit well with everyone.

The controversial plans remain ‘in early stages of discussion’ with the City of Edinburgh Council now carrying out community engagement with local stakeholders. If the application is progressed, it will then go to the planning department where it will be available for the public to see via the council’s planning portal.

But ahead of this, we went out to Princes Street Gardens to get the views of locals.

One resident, who works as a tour guide in the capital, had mixed feelings about the proposal. He said: “With regards to bringing more things for tourists to do in the city it’s is a good thing. But I think plonking it in East Princes Street Gardens kind of ruins the skyline a little bit.

Controversial plans to have the 46-metre-high Ferris wheel in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens are in the ‘early stages of discussion’ | submitted

“I've had many comments from tourists talking about how the W Hotel for example can ruin the historical skyline, and I think having the big wheel in the middle of the gardens could have the same feeling with people.

“But you see things like the Millennium Wheel in London which has become really successful and that brings a lot of eyes to the city. So, I’ve got mixed thoughts about it.”

On hearing the news another resident said ‘it’s just not something we need’. She said: “It's also incredibly expensive and there’s not many families that can afford £30 or £40 to have a whirl round on the big wheel.

“It's big and it's shiny and it should be kept for Christmas because the festive period is big and shiny. But during the summertime, I don't think we need it at all. It adds nothing to the city. Well, it might add a wee bit to the city, but it certainly does absolutely nothing to enhance the gardens.”

A third resident described the 46-metre Ferris wheel as ‘not a pretty sight’. He said: “Edinburgh is a tourist city, and we have to look after tourists. Over Christmas it was packed out and it did very well.

“Edinburgh depends on its tourism so it has to have a tourism offering. When you go along Princes Street, how many tourist tax shops can you see? So you might just have to live with the fact that the tourists like it. But I don't.”