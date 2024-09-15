Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Italian restaurant and wine bar offering an authentic à la carte menu and over 200 wines is set to open in Edinburgh next month.

Sotto, at Deanhaugh Street in Stockbridge, is the first venture by Edinburgh-born sommelier James Clark, who along with head chef Francesco Ascrizzi has worked in some of Edinburgh’s most-respected restaurants.

Set over two floors, the venue comprises of an upstairs Enoteca (wine bar) and a downstairs Trattoria. Sotto, meaning ‘under’ in Italian, is a reference to the wine cellar hidden under Stockbridge high street where its extensive collection will be stored. Sotto is set to open on Friday, October 4.

Sotto in Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh, will open in October. Open from 10am, the restaurant will act as an espresso bar in the weekday mornings, and an Italian-influenced brunch menu will be served on weekends | Sotto

Sotto owner, James Clark said: “It’s so exciting to be opening in Stockbridge, the neighbourhood where I’ve lived for the last 10 years. It has such a vibrant food and drink scene and is a part of the city people love coming to for a day out, and we’re delighted to now be part of that.

“I’ve fallen in love with Italian food, wine and culture over the last decade, and Sotto will hopefully be an expression of the warmth and hospitable nature I associate with the country. There’s such variety in the food, wines and landscapes, and we can’t wait to share our interpretation of that with the people of Edinburgh.”

The restaurant’s menu will combine seasonal British produce with classical Italian cookery, with dishes changing regularly to celebrate the best ingredients of both countries and the diversity of Italy’s culinary regions.

The à la carte menu starts with Ascrizzi’s takes on classic Italian snacks and antipasti, from ‘Gnocco fritto’ with Culatello to ‘Olives Ascolana’ (fried olives stuffed with pork) and Aberdeen Angus carpaccio with radicchio, beetroot and gorgonzola.

The menu also offers homemade pastas including Tagliatelle with porcini, Mezze maniche with venison ragù, and secondi including Lamb shoulder with artichokes and lentils.

Desserts include Marsala poached pear with sweet ricotta and cannoli, or ‘Zuppa Inglese’ with Alchermes liqueur and crema pasticciera.

The wine bar will host complimentary tastings every other Thursday evening, showcasing a particular producer, region or grape variety, with the wines on pour all evening and available to take home. Guests will be able to purchase wine to take away, as well as a range of homemade pickles and chutneys under the label Sott’Olio.

James has spent his hospitality career at some of the city’s best restaurants, including Divino Enoteca and The Palmerston, as well as at East End Cellars and his brother in law’s winery, Poppelvej, in Adelaide, South Australia. Calabrian head chef Francesco has worked at some of Edinburgh’s finest Italian restaurants including Divino Enoteca, Mono and Tipo.

Sotto will open on Friday October 4. For more information or to book a reservation you can visit the Sotto website.