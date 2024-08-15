Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Indian restaurant celebrating ‘Punjabi culture in a modern and fun way’ is set to open in Edinburgh.

Singh Street, at 88 Brunsfield Place, will occupy the former Chop House premises which closed earlier in the year. No opening date has been announced at this time.

Posters can be seen on the windows of the building, announcing Singh Street is ‘coming soon’ the a tag line: “From our hands to your heart, sit down friend, meals taste better together.”

Pictures posted the company’s social media tease future customers of what they can expect with mouthwatering images of Indian street food. The new restaurant is also advertising for a head chef and a sous chef to ‘join the revolution in modern Indian cuisine’.

The restaurant is described as a ‘modern, vibrant, family friendly and colourful’ venue that offers ‘street food inspired dishes with a twist on authentic recipes’. A job advert posted online reads, Singh Street is: “A brand that celebrates Punjabi culture in a modern and fun way. From our hands to our customers hearts. From our family to our customers family. We want our customers to experience Singh Street together.”

For more information and to keep up do date with the restaurants progress you can visit Singh Street’s Instagram channel.