Edinburgh restaurants: ‘Vibrant’ Indian bar and kitchen celebrating Punjabi culture to open in Bruntsfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Singh Street, at 88 Brunsfield Place, will occupy the former Chop House premises which closed earlier in the year. No opening date has been announced at this time.
Posters can be seen on the windows of the building, announcing Singh Street is ‘coming soon’ the a tag line: “From our hands to your heart, sit down friend, meals taste better together.”
Pictures posted the company’s social media tease future customers of what they can expect with mouthwatering images of Indian street food. The new restaurant is also advertising for a head chef and a sous chef to ‘join the revolution in modern Indian cuisine’.
The restaurant is described as a ‘modern, vibrant, family friendly and colourful’ venue that offers ‘street food inspired dishes with a twist on authentic recipes’. A job advert posted online reads, Singh Street is: “A brand that celebrates Punjabi culture in a modern and fun way. From our hands to our customers hearts. From our family to our customers family. We want our customers to experience Singh Street together.”
For more information and to keep up do date with the restaurants progress you can visit Singh Street’s Instagram channel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.