Edinburgh restaurant tells customers it has closed for good in social media post

A much-loved Edinburgh steak restaurant has closed its doors for the final time, leaving loyal customers feeling 'very sad'.

Chop House, which has built a loyal following at its branch on Bruntsfield Place, served its last meals on Sunday.

The closure comes just months after Chop House closed its restaurant on Constitution Street in Leith in February. The owners say their eaterie on Market Street will remain open.

Chop House, on Bruntsfield Place in Edinburgh, has closed its doors for good. Photo: Chop House.

Sharing the sad news of the latest closure on Facebook, they wrote; “Chop House in Bruntsfield has been loved by locals and visitors alike since 2018 – and we’ve loved being in Bruntsfield. However as of yesterday, the doors closed for the last time.

“We would like to thank our customers, the local community and the many friends we have made over the last 6 years. We wish the new proprietors all the best!

“However, it’s not goodbye! You can still visit us and enjoy your Chop House favourites at Market Street, in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre.”

They added: “Any Chop House gift vouchers can still be used in our Market Street branch and we hope to see you there soon”.

Chop House’s regulars reacted to the news with sadness. One regular wrote on Facebook: “Two locations now closed. Very sadnews”.