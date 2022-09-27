News you can trust since 1873
Market Street Edinburgh: Police cordon off city centre street after man injured near Waverley Station

A large police presence was spotted in Edinburgh’s city centre, after a man was injured near Waverley Station this afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:33 pm

Police vans and ambulances were seen on Market Street at around 2pm this afternoon.

The street has been closed at both ends by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Market Street in Edinburgh after a man was found injured. Enquiries are ongoing”.

Chambers Street was also closed earlier today following reports of an unidentified package but police confirmed the two incidents are not linked

Emergency services rushed to Edinburgh's Market Street on Tuesday afternoon, after a man was injured near Waverley Station.