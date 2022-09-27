Market Street Edinburgh: Police cordon off city centre street after man injured near Waverley Station
A large police presence was spotted in Edinburgh’s city centre, after a man was injured near Waverley Station this afternoon.
By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:33 pm
Police vans and ambulances were seen on Market Street at around 2pm this afternoon.
The street has been closed at both ends by officers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Market Street in Edinburgh after a man was found injured. Enquiries are ongoing”.
Chambers Street was also closed earlier today following reports of an unidentified package but police confirmed the two incidents are not linked