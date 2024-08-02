Edinburgh retro: Looking back at life in the capital in 1996
A lot has changed in Edinburgh since 1996.
The city’s world-famous Hogmanay street party was a free event in those days, and in 1996 attracted 400,000 people - making it into the Guinness Book of Records for the world's largest New Year party.
A young Stephen Hendry was in his pomp. The snooker ace, from South Queensferry, received the Evening News’ sports personality of the year award in 1996, which surely takes equal pride of place alongside the seven World Snooker Championship titles on his mantelpiece.
Scroll through our photo gallery, and be taken back to 1996.