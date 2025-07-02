Edinburgh road closed until 2028 for Trinity Academy construction works
The stretch of Craighall Road adjacent to Trinity Academy closed on Tuesday morning to separate construction works from the public.
A newsletter providing updates about the construction at the academy said the closure will ‘ensure the clear segregation between construction activities and all members of the public’.
It also said the closure will help to enable materials and construction equipment to safely be delivered to the site. The footpath on the western side of the road, opposite Craighall Avenue, will remain open during the works.
Craighall Avenue is the southern limit of the works, and Grandville is the northern limit, with both remaining accessible from the open portions of Craighall Avenue.
Green councillor and co-leader Kayleigh Kinross-O’Neill said: “I’ve been contacted by several constituents who learned about the road closure near Trinity very suddenly.
“We want to ensure safety and mobility as a priority, and residents should also be given the opportunity to give feedback on changes on their doorstep.”
The construction works at Trinity Academy are part of a project to demolish and rebuild much of the high school’s campus.
After works are complete, the school’s capacity will be increased from 950 to 1,200, while taking up a smaller footprint.
The area freed up by the rebuilding works will be used to create a new open space, which will allow Trinity Primary and Trinity Academy to share a campus.
The first phase of the project, which saw a new recreation and sport facility built for the school at Bangholm, opened in 2022.
Trinity Academy will continue running while the rebuilding works are underway, with students in affected parts of the building being decanted to temporary classrooms on site.
Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.
