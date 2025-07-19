Edinburgh road reopens after police closure lasting nearly 18 hours

By Ian Swanson
Published 19th Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
A busy Edinburgh road has reopened after being shut for nearly 18 hours as police responded to a report of ‘concern for a person’.

Gorgie Road was closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road after police were called to the scene at around 8.10pm on Friday. Fire engines also attended.

The road was cordoned off and buses were diverted.

Gorgie Road has now reopened.placeholder image
Gorgie Road has now reopened. | TSPL

But just after 2pm on Saturday, Police Scotland issued a statement saying the road had reopened and a 32-year-old man had been taken to hospital.

Motorists were thanked for their patience.

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Related topics:PoliceMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice