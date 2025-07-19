Edinburgh road reopens after police closure lasting nearly 18 hours
A busy Edinburgh road has reopened after being shut for nearly 18 hours as police responded to a report of ‘concern for a person’.
Gorgie Road was closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road after police were called to the scene at around 8.10pm on Friday. Fire engines also attended.
The road was cordoned off and buses were diverted.
But just after 2pm on Saturday, Police Scotland issued a statement saying the road had reopened and a 32-year-old man had been taken to hospital.
Motorists were thanked for their patience.
