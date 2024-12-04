Sixty-six more Edinburgh roads are to see their speed limits cut to 20mph.

But transport bosses have admitted the move will increase some bus journey times in the city - and they said they had shelved plans to lower the speed limit on another 27 roads because of concerns voiced by Lothian Buses.

20mph Zones have made Edinburgh’s roads safer, with a drop of 30 per cent in road casualties since 2018

Speed limits on most of Edinburgh's rural roads will also be cut from the current 60mph to 40mph or lower.

Edinburgh became the first city in Scotland to implement a citywide network of 20mph streets in 2018 and since then road casualties have fallen by 30 per cent.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said he was glad the scheme was now being extended. "It's driven quite a substantial behaviour change to how people drive round the city. Road safety is a key priority for us as an administration and I think 20mph zones remain an important piece of the jigsaw to ensure our communities are as safe as they can be."

Roads where the speed limit will be cut from 30mph to 20mph include sections of London Road, Dalkeith Road, Gorgie Road, Queensferry Road, Lanark Road, Ferry Road, Duddingston Road West, Colinton Road and Lanark Road.

But other roads considered for a 20mph cap, including parts of Corstorphine Road, Slateford Road and Mayfield Road, will remain at 30mph for now, although they could be reassessed in the future.

The criteria for 20mph limits includes streets with higher density housing - for example flats or terraces; groups of shops; and areas with higher numbers of people walking and cycling - for example near a hospital or university campus.

A report to the council's transport and environment committee on December 12, when councillors will be asked to approve the changes, says that public opinion is divided on extending the 20mph speed limits and that Lothian Buses expressed concerns about the impact of the proposals on bus journey times, especially along arterial and orbital routes.

But it says the increase in travel time when driving at 20mph compared with 30mph is minimal. And it cites journey time surveys showing the average time to drive from Piershill to Leith Walk would increase by 1 minute 15 seconds; from Murrayfield Avenue to Clermiston Road by 37 seconds; from Newcraighall to the Commonwealth Pool by 52 seconds; and from Lanark Road West to Foulis Crescent, off peak, by 1 minute 33 seconds.

The report says: "A study conducted by Edinburgh Napier University found that, even in a 30mph speed limit, buses only spend a small proportion of their time above 20mph.

“Public transport operators, however, have emphasised that the main negative impacts would occur off peak and on night bus services when they are currently able to travel above 20mph."

Cllr Jenkinson said discussions with Lothian Buses and the decision not to proceed with 20mph limits on some roads reflected the need for a balance in finding a solution which benefited the majority of people.

In Edinburgh’s rural areas, the proposal is to cut limits to 40mph on most rural roads with two lanes, with a 50mph cap on limited sections of more rural stretches, for example the A70 west of Balerno.

There would be a 30mph speed limit on narrower two-lane roads, on tight bends, and on most country lanes; and a 20mph speed limit for hamlets and small rural settlements, with a 30mph 'buffer' either side and 'gateway' features such as signs and road markings, to reinforce messaging for drivers to reduce their speed.

And a 20mph limit would apply on country lanes with higher levels of walking, cycling and horse riding, for example lanes south of Currie and Balerno.