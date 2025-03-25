Historic Environment Scotland is being urged to reopen a key route in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park as soon as possible amid fears the closure could drag on for several weeks.

Duddingston Low Road, which runs from the Holyrood Park roundabout near Pollock Halls to Duddingston, is currently closed until further notice due to the risk of rock falls.

HES, which manages the park, said the closure decision - which came into effect on March 15 - followed a regular inspection and further analysis was being carried out.

Duddingston Low Road is closed to all road and path users until further notice | TSPL

But Sandra Richardson, a resident in Cavalry Park Drive, Duddingston, said it sounded like “the start of the never never for a rock that hasn’t fallen”.

She said: “Every time they close that road we have mayhem up by the Craigmillar crossroads, we have logjams, extended journey times, concern for getting to the hospital and excess emissions as people left queuing instead of being able to take a quick route round the Seat. It’s a massive inconvenience.”

Edinburgh Travel News, a council-run information service, posted on March 19: “We're expecting further updates on this in around 4 weeks.” In the meantime, it has reported 15-20 minute delays on Duddingston Road West as a result of the closure.

Tory council group leader Iain Whyte, who represents Craigentinny/Duddingston ward, said residents were frustrated by the closure.

He said: "I recognise it does have to close sometimes for work to be done, but it's frustrating for people in Duddingston. It's their obvious route for getting to town, but closing it also brings lots of extra traffic onto Duddingston Road West and creates huge tailbacks up at Craigmillar at the crossroads.”

He said the road had been closed about three years ago for at least three or four months while work was carried out. "It dragged on for a very long time and I remember my inbox got quite full as two different residents associations got their members to write to councillors to see what could be done. I really do hope they can make sure it reopens quicker this time."

HES has previously been criticised over the closure of the Radical Road footpath on Salisbury Crags, which has been in place since 2018 due to the risk of rockfalls.

Cllr Whyte said: "The problem we've got is HES are their own agency and they seem to take a very risk averse approach."

A Southside resident said: “I use Duddingston Low Road a lot because it’s a much quicker way to travel to places like Portobello. I think it’s great these rock inspections happen every year to keep everyone safe, but I just hope this doesn’t become another Radical Road situation where the risk of falling rocks takes out a popular route for people. During the week that road really helps avoid congestion and saves a lot of time.”

An HES spokesperson: “All rock faces in Holyrood Park are reviewed on a regular basis. As part of recent inspections at Samsons Ribs a risk of rock fall was identified. These inspections have now concluded and geo technical experts are currently undertaking further analysis which will inform next steps. As a precaution the area will remain closed to the public in the interim and we’ll provide further updates as soon as we have them.”