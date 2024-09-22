Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners have accused Edinburgh council officials of being anti-democratic in recommending that Corstorphine's controversial low traffic neighbourhood should be made permanent.

A newly-formed sub-committee is due to decide the future of the scheme - which includes a bus gate, traffic restrictions, widened pavements and crossing changes - on Tuesday.

But the campaign group Accessible Corstorphine for Everyone (ACE) says it is "appalled" at the recommendation from officers that all the measures should be retained, with the only change being an amendment to the operating hours of the bus gate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus gate on Manse Road has been the most controversial aspect of Corstorphine's low traffic neighbourhood scheme. | Supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACE claims such a move would "disregard the clear will of the community" about the "deeply unpopular" Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN).

Despite the officials’ recommendation, Lib Dem group leader Kevin Lang has called for the bus gate at Manse Road - the most contentious aspect of the scheme - to be removed while the rest of the LTN is made permanent.

A statement issued by ACE said: "Unelected officials and special interest groups, such as Sustrans, continue to impose their agenda, ignoring the real-world impact and daily frustrations faced by hard-working residents."

And it claimed the officers were "urging elected councillors to override the community’s overwhelming opposition in a blatant act of anti-democratic overreach".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: "Out of 776 responses to the statutory consultation on the LTN, an overwhelming 556 people formally objected to the scheme. Yet despite this undeniable democratic mandate, the report — written by the very unelected council officials and middle-managers who conceived and implemented the failed LTN — brazenly calls for these objections to be ‘set aside’.

”This recommendation flies in the face of local democracy and shows a flagrant disregard for the community who followed every step of the statutory process to make their voices heard.”

ACE called on the sub-committee to "uphold its duty to the community" and reject the LTN. And it added: "This is about more than the LTN - it is about the integrity of local democracy. Councillors are elected to serve their constituents, not to rubber-stamp the agendas of unelected council officials. Ignoring the overwhelming voices of residents would set a dangerous precedent, eroding public trust and undermining the very principles of democracy."

Tranport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: "Council officers make recommendations to elected members who are ultimately the decision makers in this process. This is right and proper. I'm confident the committee members will take the appropriate data- and evidence-led decision on the Corstorphine Connections project when they meet on Tuesday."