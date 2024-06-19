Edinburgh roads: Changes at top of Leith Walk as Elm Row cycle lanes relocated away from bus stop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Controversial cycle lanes near the top of Leith Walk are to be moved so people no longer have to cross them to reach a busy bus stop.
The current layout at Elm Row, implemented as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, has a much-reduced pedestrian area around the bus stop and means people stepping off a bus are confronted immediately by the two cycle lanes.
But now a redesign will see the cycle lanes switched to the other side of Elm Row, away from the main Leith Walk carriageway, allowing the bus stop area to be widened.
Other changes include increased loading provision in the area. And Brunswick Street, which had to be closed because of safety concerns soon after it reopened following the tram extension works, will see traffic allowed to turn left from there onto Leith Walk once more.
Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “We’re keen to take on local feedback and make sure it works for everyone.
“We’re going to improve loading provision between Elm Row and Brunswick Street; allow the turn again from Brunswick Street onto Leith Walk but that will be left only; we’re going to fit bollards between Elm Row and Montgomery Street; and we’re going to change the design of the bus stops adjacent to Elm Row to make it safer for everyone.
“We have to listen to local businesses and residents. I think the points being made both about loading provision and the safety of people at those bus stops are absolutely spot on and we have a duty to act to deal with them.”
He said the cycleway would be moved to the other side of Elm Row to create a wider bus stop. meaning people getting off a bus will no longer have to cross two cycleways just to get to Elm Row, so reducing the conflict between pedestrians and cyclists.
“The original plan was for Brunswick Street to be open to two-way traffic, but the issue was that the number of vehicles moving from Leith Walk onto Brunswick Street made it quite dangerous for pedestrians because it was a continuous crossing, so we took the step to close that.
“But to facilitate the loading we need, it makes sense to allow traffic to move from Brunswick Street onto Leith Walk, but we’re not going to allow the return of the more dangerous traffic that was coming from Leith Walk onto Brunswick Street.”
When the area opened up again last year after tram works, some residents claimed the return of parking bays on Elm Row was “a missed opportunity for a pleasant open space”. And the council has received a petition calling for the issue to be reconsidered.
The council says the latest changes, which also includes some landscaping within the area, will be carried out with possible future pedestrianisation of the area in mind. But the future of the parking and bays and creating a pedestrian area are due to be looked at later this year with a consultation with residents and businesses likely to follow at a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.