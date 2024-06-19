Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial cycle lanes near the top of Leith Walk are to be moved so people no longer have to cross them to reach a busy bus stop.

The current layout at Elm Row, implemented as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, has a much-reduced pedestrian area around the bus stop and means people stepping off a bus are confronted immediately by the two cycle lanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current design at Elm Row means passenger getting off a bus have to cross two cycleways to reach the shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now a redesign will see the cycle lanes switched to the other side of Elm Row, away from the main Leith Walk carriageway, allowing the bus stop area to be widened.

Other changes include increased loading provision in the area. And Brunswick Street, which had to be closed because of safety concerns soon after it reopened following the tram extension works, will see traffic allowed to turn left from there onto Leith Walk once more.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “We’re keen to take on local feedback and make sure it works for everyone.

“We’re going to improve loading provision between Elm Row and Brunswick Street; allow the turn again from Brunswick Street onto Leith Walk but that will be left only; we’re going to fit bollards between Elm Row and Montgomery Street; and we’re going to change the design of the bus stops adjacent to Elm Row to make it safer for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to listen to local businesses and residents. I think the points being made both about loading provision and the safety of people at those bus stops are absolutely spot on and we have a duty to act to deal with them.”

He said the cycleway would be moved to the other side of Elm Row to create a wider bus stop. meaning people getting off a bus will no longer have to cross two cycleways just to get to Elm Row, so reducing the conflict between pedestrians and cyclists.

“The original plan was for Brunswick Street to be open to two-way traffic, but the issue was that the number of vehicles moving from Leith Walk onto Brunswick Street made it quite dangerous for pedestrians because it was a continuous crossing, so we took the step to close that.

“But to facilitate the loading we need, it makes sense to allow traffic to move from Brunswick Street onto Leith Walk, but we’re not going to allow the return of the more dangerous traffic that was coming from Leith Walk onto Brunswick Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the area opened up again last year after tram works, some residents claimed the return of parking bays on Elm Row was “a missed opportunity for a pleasant open space”. And the council has received a petition calling for the issue to be reconsidered.