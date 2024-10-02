Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs are under fire for their failure to lift a controversial ban on left hand turns at a key junction three months after they said it would be removed.

The 'No Left Turn' signs are still in place at the corner of Leith Walk and London Road despite a decision by the city’s transport committee to scrap the prohibition.

The ban means traffic wanting to go left into London Road must continue straight ahead on Leith Walk, past the Playhouse, all the way round the Picardy Place roundabout and back down Leith Walk before turning right into London Road.

The ban on turning left from Leith Walk into London Road was supposed to be removed by the beginning of July. | TSPL

The ban was introduced in 2022 as part of a new layout prompted by the tram extension, but it caused a furious public backlash and cameras found more than 930 drivers making the illegal turn in one week.

The committee agreed in May that the ban should be reversed because it was adding to journey times. Officials said it was expected to be lifted by the end of June or beginning of July.

When that didn't happen, Tory transport spokeswoman Marie-Clair Munro voiced concern and was told that the ban would be gone by the end of September - but it is still there.

Ms Munro said: "We said it wouldn't work from the very beginning and nobody agreed with us, then eventually everyone could see what we were already seeing and what motorists were saying, that it wasn't working.

"When it went to the transport committee, lo and behold everybody agreed with us and we were told it would be taken away, drivers then would be able to make the left turn and it would stop the congestion that was affecting the whole area.

"But it's still not gone - which is really disappointing, given the fact they gave us a timeframe. That timeframe has passed and we're now going into a period when Edinburgh is going to have so many visitors coming to the city again for the winter festivals and markets, which are wonderful but do cause an increase in traffic.

"I don't understand why, when we as councillors say this needs to be opened, it doesn't get done. It's frustrating for motorists, for residents and also as a councillor because you think you've made a difference and then you get the public telling you: 'You said you were going to do this and you've not done it' - but we as councillors have done it, it's just not been implemented."

Responding to Cllr Munro’s concerns, transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I appreciate that this issue has taken longer to resolve than we’d initially anticipated, and I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The reintroduction of the left hand turn has been approved and we’re hoping to have this completed by the end of October.”