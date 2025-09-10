Drivers are facing delays at Edinburgh’s busiest roundabout after a broken down vehicle was first reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheriffhall roundabout on the Edinburgh City Bypass was partially blocked due to the broken down vehicle.

Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to the situation with a post on social media at 7.52am, saying: “The A720 is currently restricted at the Sheriffhall Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle. Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to the broken down vehicle | Traffic Scotland

An hour later it posted again, saying the road remained restricted and repeated the message about caution. And shortly before 10am, it said drivers were facing delays.

Councillors have recently voiced frustration at the long delay in progressing plans for a flyover at the roundabout, which is notorious for its traffic jams.

Funding for he junction revamp was included in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Regional Deal announced in July 2017. A public local inquiry was eventually held in early 2023 and the report, delivered to the Scottish Government in early 2024, is still under consideration by ministers