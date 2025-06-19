Edinburgh's Sheriffhall roundabout named in UK's top 10 most stressful junctions

Edinburgh's Sheriffhall roundabout has been named as one of the UK's top 10 most stressful junctions - and the 24th most stressful in the world.

The roundabout on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is notorious for delays, traffic jams, accidents and near misses. But plans to upgrade the junction with a flyover to separate through traffic from vehicles on more local journeys are on hold, awaiting a Scottish Government go-ahead.

A new study from Scrap Car Comparison surveyed thousands of drivers to work out the world's worst junctions.

The company said: "We asked them to rate junctions and roundabouts based on four unique metrics: confusion, anxiety, fear and confidence. We then analysed the responses to create a unique ‘stress score’, allowing us to reveal which junctions around the world drivers are the most stressed about tackling."

Sheriffhall emerged as the most stressful in Scotland and worse than Birmingham's "Spaghetti Junction", which did not feature in the top 10.

A junction in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa was named the world's worst junction with a stress score of 56 out of 100.

The worst in the UK was named as the Hanger Lane Gyratory, number 10 in the international table with a stress score of 44.

Sheriffhall was the worst in Scotland, 10th worst in the UK and number 24 in the world, with a stress score of 35.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs, who is campaigning for urgent action on Sheriffhall, said: “Sadly, it is not surprising to see Sheriffhall named as one of the most stressful junctions in the UK. Like the rest of the Edinburgh bypass, it is completely inadequate for a city the size of Edinburgh.

“From day one it was clear that the roundabout needed a fly-over; 40 years later we have a significantly larger population across the region but have seen no progress whatsoever to improve the roundabout.

“Sheriffhall is costing commuters and businesses in our region time, money, and pollution from congestion. It is time for SNP Ministers to act and provide the leadership needed to get the upgrade back on track.

“That is why I have launched my campaign to upgrade the notorious junction and asking residents across Lothian to make their voice heard.

“Edinburgh and the Lothians deserve better than this and I hope my campaign to upgrade the junction will make SNP Ministers understand the level of frustration motorists are facing and give the upgrade the priority it deserves.”

In a debate at the Scottish Parliament last week, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop acknowledged the challenges and frustrations facing motorists at Sheriffhall and said she was keen to see progress, but that due process had to be followed.

She said there had been 2,773 objections to the proposals, prompting a public local inquiry; the independent reporter who conducted the inquiry had submitted her conclusions and recommendations to the Scottish Government in October 2023, but they were still being considered by officials.