A series of road closures in Edinburgh’s city centre will come into force in the coming weeks as the capital gears up for a jam-packed schedule of summer events.

The temporary changes will see several roads close to traffic to make streets safer for pedestrians, with closures including Cockburn Street, High Street, Blair Street and Johnston Terrace. The majority of closures will be in place until late August but others will remain until September 30.

Cockburn St will be among the roads to close. | CEC

Blue Badge holders can park at all pay and display, shared use, yellow lines (without loading prohibition) free of charge and without time limit.

For more information about Blue Badge permits, loading and services for businesses, and for special arrangements you can visit the council website.

Council leader, Cammy Day said: “Whilst we’re rightly proud to be welcoming performers and visitors from all over the world for our summer festivals, we need to make sure this influx is managed safely and properly. We’ve made temporary successful changes to streets in the Old Town during this period for a number of years and I’m sure this summer will be no different.”

Cllr Day added: “I’d like to thank our residents and businesses for their understanding as we get ready to showcase Edinburgh as the world’s cultural capital once again.”

Here are the full list of road closures.

High Street, St Giles Street, Parliament Square and Cockburn Street

Edinburgh Fringe and Tattoo from July 31 to August 25

High Street, St Giles’ Street and Cockburn Street will be closed to vehicles between 10.30am and midnight (Monday to Saturday) and 10.30am to 9pm on Sundays.

Loading and unloading is permitted from midnight until 10.30am. No waiting permitted at any time.

St Giles Street has an area restricted to allow loading 10.30am to 7pm in the east-west section (accessed from Bank Street/North Bank Street).

Cockburn Street waiting, loading and unloading is permitted from midnight until 10.30am.

Blair Street

Edinburgh Fringe Festival from August 5 to August 26

Blair Street will be closed to vehicles from South Bridge for 30 metres westwards.

Normal one-way is rescinded and there is an area restricted to allow loading and turning at the northern end of the north-south section.

Lawnmarket (Castlehill to George IV Bridge)

Summer Streets - July 15 to September 30

One way eastbound from Johnston Terrace for bus, coach, taxis and cycles only between 10.30am to 6.30pm daily.

Access for servicing, loading and unloading from 6.30pm – 10.30am (access via Johnston Terrace).

Vehicles are advised to drive at 5mph.

Castle Concerts – July 10 to 14

Closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight on 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 July.

Tattoo – July 31 to August 24

Closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight on August 3, 9, 10, 17 and 24.

Closed to vehicles from 5pm to midnight on 31 July 31 and August 1.

Closed to vehicles from 5.30pm to midnight on weekdays except August 9.

General vehicle access is one way eastbound between midnight until 10.30am.

Additional vehicle restrictions will be in place from September 30 to the end of July 2025 to accommodate major road repairs. The council will provide more information at a later date.

Johnston Terrace

Summer Streets - July 15 to September 30

Access for all vehicles from 15 July to 30 September.

No access into Lawnmarket except buses, taxis and cycles 10.30am – 6.30pm

Castle Concerts – 4 to 14 July

Closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight on 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 July.

Tattoo - July 31 to August 24