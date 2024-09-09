Getty

Part of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile will see traffic restrictions and closures for the next 10 months to allow improvement work to the road and pavements.

The work on the Lawnmarket is due to start on September 23, 2024, and will be carried out in four phases lasting until July 2025. The project also includes Upper Bow, the short street running from Lawnmarket to Victoria Terrace.

The council says the work includes the reconstruction of the existing natural stone setts on the streets and will improve walking and road conditions, whilst enhancing road safety.

The work will be carried out in four phases lasting until next summer | Getty

Phase 1, from September 23 until December 2024 will focus on Upper Bow, which will be closed during the work. And the Lawnmarket will continue to operate eastbound only.

Phase 2, from December 2024 until February 2025, will be centred on the roundabout area at the top of the Lawnmarket. The road will be closed at the roundabout, with no through route for vehicles. Access may still be available from George IV Bridge. And deliveries to Castlehill will be via Ramsay Lane.

Phase 3, from March to April 2025, will see the eastern half of the Lawnmarket closed, with no through route for vehicles. Local access to the western half and Castlehill will be available via Johnston Terrace.

And Phase 4, from May to July 2025, will mean closure of the western half of the Lawnmarket, with no through route for vehicles. Local access will still be via Johnston Terrace and some access may be available from George IV Bridge.

Work will take place Monday to Saturday, typically between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm.

Pedestrian access to the area will be maintained at all times, but vehicle access will be subject to restrictions. Eastbound traffic will be maintained during phase 1, but Lawnmarket will be closed to through traffic from December 2024.

Access will be maintained at all times for emergency services vehicles.

Temporary parking restrictions will be introduced to make sure the work is done safely, with on-street signage providing details of specific restrictions.

The council said information on changes to bus routes wodld be provided at bus stops and on operators' websites. But it said no changes to the current bus services are expected during phase 1.

Outdoor signage will be displayed to advertise that businesses are open as usual during the work.

Transport and environment convener Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “Maintaining and enhancing our streets is a key priority and I’m proud that we’re taking these steps to make improvements in the Lawnmarket area.

“The Old Town is world famous for its setts and cobblestones and we need to preserve these for the future. I appreciate these works may cause some disruption for our residents, businesses and visitors so I’d like to thank them for their patience.”