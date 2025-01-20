Edinburgh roads: Road closures in place following urgent sewer repairs in Rosebery Crescent, Haymarket
It comes after Scottish Water identified a damaged section of sewer beneath Rosebery Crescent which was later found to extend to the main sewer connection on Haymarket Terrace.
As a result, a section of Rosebery Crescent will be closed to all vehicles between Haymarket Terrace and Rosebery Crescent Lane from Monday, January 20. The repair work will move to Rosebery Crescent Lane as the project progresses.
Phase 1 of the project was completed last year, with phase 2 involving the repair of a damaged sewer three metres beneath the road. It is not yet known how long the works are expected to last.
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project and residents still be able to access the car park off Rosebery Crescent Lane. Diversion signs will be in place for drivers.
The Scottish Water website states: “At this stage, it is not possible to say how long the works will take, but we will keep everyone updated on progress. We would like to thanks all residents, businesses and road users for their patience and understanding as we carry out this vital sewer repair.”
