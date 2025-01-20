Edinburgh roads: Overnight road closures at A702 near Lothianburn Junction to begin tonight

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:24 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 16:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Edinburgh drivers are being encouraged to plan their journeys in advance ahead of four overnight closures on the A702 that are set to commence this evening.

BEAR Scotland will carry out traffic signal installation works at the junction with the A703 near Hillend between Monday, January 20 and Friday, January 24. The A702 will be closed between Lothianburn Junction on the A720 and Easter Howgate from 7.30pm to 6am each night.

Four overnight road closures on the A702 will begin on January 20 as traffic lights are installed at the notorious junction with the A703 in MidlothianFour overnight road closures on the A702 will begin on January 20 as traffic lights are installed at the notorious junction with the A703 in Midlothian
Four overnight road closures on the A702 will begin on January 20 as traffic lights are installed at the notorious junction with the A703 in Midlothian | BEAR Scotland

During these closures a signed diversion route will be in place between Lothianburn Junction and Easter Howgate, via the A720, Straiton Junction, the A701 and Bush Loan Road. This diversion will add approximately nine minutes and 3.5 miles to affected journeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the road while these works take place, however we’ve scheduled them during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, and local access will be provided for residents who live within the closure. All traffic management will be removed outside of working hours.

For the most up-to-date travel information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.

Related topics:EdinburghRoad Closures

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice