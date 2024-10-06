Edinburgh roads: Safety improvements to be considered outside Clermiston Primary School
Concerns about the dangers facing children going to and from Clermiston Primary School were raised last year by local Lib Dem councillor Edward Thornley, who said drivers heading west on Queensferry Road cut through Parkgrove Avenue and Parkgrove Drive to get to Drum Brae North.
Council officers confirmed the area was a known through-route from Queensferry Road to Drum Brae North and also in reverse.
Speed and traffic surveys and accident records did not show any levels which would normally trigger council action.
But a report to the transport and environment committee says officers recognise the importance of the residential nature of the streets and the fact it is a route which local children take to school.
And now the committee is being recommended to agree that a package of measures should be developed to improve safety, working in conjunction with local councillors and the school's parent council. The proposals will then be considered against other projects for funding from the 2025/26 Local Traffic Improvement Programme.
The report identifies possible measures, including widening pavements, narrowing junctions and installing raised tables to make it easier for pedestrians to cross at key junctions.
Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said children's safety was a priority everyone agreed on. He said the roads near Clermiston Primary had not been in line for improvements until the issue was raised by local people.
"With a little bit of pressure from the school and local ward councillors it has been revisited and now the recommendation is it's going to be considered for next year."
