Edinburgh Royal Children’s Hospital is set to install a new meerkats enclosure for patients to enjoy, after the plans were approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (ERHCYP) submitted plans on July 29 to add the 'Edinburgh Royal Children’s Hospital Meerkats Experience' at an area of soft landscaping next to the children's hospital in Little France.

The proposed new meerkat enclosure will be delivered in collaboration with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS). They aim to make the new addition permanent, although there will be an initial 12-month trial period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the approved meerkats enclosure at Edinburgh Royal Children's Hospital at Little France. | McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton Ltd

The plans were approved on October 14, delighting the applicant’s agent Stewart Graham, director of McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton Ltd.

He said: “McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton Ltd are delighted to receive planning approval for the proposed meerkat enclosure adjacent to the Edinburgh Royal Children’s Hospital RHCYP.

“Once funding is secured for this project and in collaboration with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, it will provide a memorable interactive experience for the children and young people during their time at the hospital.

“We look forward to working with the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity in the coming weeks and months to assist in securing funding and progressing the project to site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing more details about the proposals, in the planning documents, the applicant said: "This is a central element in a broader discovery and learning program designed specifically for children and young people who visit the hospital. This project is dedicated to offering therapeutic external activities specifically designed for patients.

“This program aims to engage young visitors in educational and interactive experiences that foster curiosity and joy during their time at the hospital.

“Additionally, it will create a chance for families to bond outside the hospital environment, allowing them to connect with nature and enjoy the recognised health and wellness advantages of animal-assisted therapies."

Another artist's impression of how the new meerkat enclosure will look at the hospital. | McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton Ltd

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals’ bespoke design is acceptable, and they will contribute towards the creation of a vibrant, successful place through an increase in activity and association with the hospital and its patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals accord with the Development Plan and there are no compelling material considerations for not approving them.”

The enclosure will feature a themed landscaped outdoor area with protected glazed screens for easy viewing into the enclosure, along with a keeper’s facility that includes preparation and quarantine zones.

While children and other guests won't be able to touch the meerkats, these animals can be trained to interact with them through the clear balustrades and viewing windows, or from a distance via a specially designed viewing hide, and simple interactive tools like feeding tubes.

The site will be secured by a 2.1 metre high steel fence with holly bush planting to provide screening. While the timber structure housing the meerkats will be 2.7 metre high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Givan added: “The natural landscaping shall eventually screen the necessary security fence as well as mirror treatments that are already established to the hospital boundary. However, a relevant condition is necessary to ensure the timeous implementation of landscaping.

“Although the proposals are intended to be permanent and have been designed to that effect, the Planning Statement notes that the project is subject to an initial 12-month trial.

“There appears to be risk that should the trial not be extended, the site and a bespoke development could become redundant leading to the possibility of visual and activity degradation to the adverse effect of general amenity.

“Accordingly, a condition will be attached requiring the site to be restored to its pre-development state should the use be discontinued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conditions state that work must begin within three years, and the hard and soft landscaping scheme shall be fully implemented within three months of the development commencing operations.

Additionally, the site shall be returned to its pre-commencement of development condition and appearance if it is no longer required as a meerkat enclosure following the initial 12-month trial period.

Another artist's impression showing access to the meerkat enclosure at the hospital. | McLaren Murdoch & Hamilton Ltd

The Meerkats will always be available to inpatients, as well as to all other hospital visitors during specific times of the day. ECHC will manage this initiative, utilising trained volunteers who are supported by on-site staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All welfare requirements will be managed by RZSS with expert animal keepers, veterinarians, and trained volunteers, while ECHC will handle the relationship with RZSS and serve as the primary contact for any questions or concerns from NHS Lothian or the public.

The applicant added: “This project is designed to ignite curiosity and cultivate a sense of excitement and discovery for both inpatients and outpatients.”

This planning application received no public comments on the council’s online planning portal. For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/