Planners are being asked to help turn an under-used historic building at the top of the Royal Mile into a viable visitor experience and tourist attraction.

The Tartan Weaving Mill on Castlehill is a former reservoir which was converted in 1995 into four floors of retail space with a weaving mill in the basement, which is currently closed.

Situated at the top of Castlehill, the highest point in central Edinburgh, the 19th century former reservoir once contained the city's chief water supply.

The owners, the Gold brothers, who have a string of tartan and souvenir shops in the city, say they want to celebrate the heritage of the building as the first clean water supply for the city and the last weaving mill on the Royal Mile.

Only the top floor of the building is visible from Castlehill and the owners say the single entrance / exit is often so congested it can deter people from going inside. They have applied for permission to create a second entrance on Ramsay Lane, which they argue would enable a better flow of visitors through the building.

A planning statement submitted to the council with the application says: "The business plan for the building aims to create a range of museum type activities within the building and opportunities for the visitor to learn about its history, traditions, Scottish culture, serve as an educational resource with fun things to do and a sense of adventure with a greater diversity of products on offer: all of this is greatly inhibited at present due to poor access through the building."

The statement says visitors would first see a graphic history about the building's original role as the reservoir providing clean water to citizens of the Old Town; there would also be an "audiovisual experience"; a chance to consult the Scottish Clans Research Centre; a Scottish café and Scottish foods supermarket; an opportunity to meet expert Highland wear outfitters; and eight small, rented retail units for independent craft traders.

On level two, there would be an exhibition of The Kilt Through the Ages; and an expanded Scottish Photo Experience offering handmade period Scottish costumes to put on and be photographed in. And in the basement, visitors would be able to see some of the oldest working looms in the country.

But the statement says an additional entrance to ease the flow of visitors is essential to the future of the building. “Without it, the weaving mill on the basement level is unlikely to re-open, the two levels above that will remain severely under utilised and the public will remain constrained in visiting the ground floor level from Castlehill entrance and the upper floor.”

It adds that the current 70-strong workforce in the building would increase to “at least 120 employees” with the proposed changes to the layout.