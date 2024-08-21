Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sales assistant who embezzled thousands of pounds while working at a charity hospital shop has escaped a jail sentence.

Stuart Comrie stole more than £3,000 of takings while employed as a senior sales assistant with the Royal Voluntary Service shop within the capital’s Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Comrie, 49, claimed he took the cash to fund his social life while going out with friends.

The Royal Voluntary Service operates shops and cafes within hospitals across the UK with the profits being reinvested into the organisation’s charitable work in the NHS.

Comrie pleaded guilty to embezzling the cash over a five month period while employed as a sales assistant at the hospital when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The court was previously told he was sacked following the discovery of the theft by charity bosses and that he had since paid back around £300.

He said he had been “relieved” to have been caught when managers had approached him about the large sums of money going missing from the shop.

Comrie, from the city’s Sighthill area, returned to the dock for sentencing on Tuesday where he was told he had committed “a significant breach of trust” while employed by the charity.

Sheriff Francis Gill said: “You have pled guilty of a serious charge of embezzlement from your then-employer. It was a significant breach of trust and the fact your employer was a charity is a significant aggravating factor.”

Comrie was sentenced to a community payback order consisting of an 18 month supervision order and told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Sheriff Gill also imposed a compensation order where Comrie has to pay back the remaining balance of £2,880 to the charity.

Comrie pleaded guilty to embezzling a total of £3179.66 while employed as senior sales assistant with the Royal Voluntary Service shop at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital between August 29, 2022 and January 29 last year.