Edinburgh crime: Teenager hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after being stabbed on Craigentinny Road
Police said the victim was attacked by two men with bladed weapons at around 11.20pm on Friday, August 16.
The 17-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. The road was closed for a short time while enquiries were carried out.
The incident is understood to have taken place on Craigentinny Road close to Christiemiller Avenue. The suspects are described as wearing black clothing and they ran from the scene onto Loaning Road.
Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: "A young man suffered serious injuries and we need to trace those responsible as soon as possible.
"If you were in the Craigentinny Road area on Friday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious, or know who these men are, please contact us."
Those with information can speak to officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 4590 of 16 August. Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.