Missing Winchburgh girl Eva Brown: Police criticise "disinformation" a week on from last sighting of teenager
Eva Brown, 14, was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but has not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.
One week on from when she was last seen, police are continuing to appeal for any information to trace the West Lothian teenager.
Eva is described as a white female, 5ft 6, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.
Police officers trying to trace the teenager have been left frustrated by misinformation online which said Eva has been found.
Inspector Richard Homewood said: “As time passes, we continue to be extremely concerned for 14-year-old Eva’s safety and wellbeing.
“We are aware of misinformation online that Eva has been traced. She has not. She is still missing and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.
“Eva is known to frequent Glasgow City Centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas. I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.
“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.”