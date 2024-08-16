Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they are now “extremely concerned” for a teenage girl who has been missing for one week and have warned the public about spreading misinformation online.

Eva Brown, 14, was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but has not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.

One week on from when she was last seen, police are continuing to appeal for any information to trace the West Lothian teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva is described as a white female, 5ft 6, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

Eva Brown, 14, who was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. | Police Scotland

Police officers trying to trace the teenager have been left frustrated by misinformation online which said Eva has been found.

Inspector Richard Homewood said: “As time passes, we continue to be extremely concerned for 14-year-old Eva’s safety and wellbeing.

“We are aware of misinformation online that Eva has been traced. She has not. She is still missing and extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eva is known to frequent Glasgow City Centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay in Northumbria and we are liaising with colleagues in these areas. I would urge anyone who has seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also ask Eva, if she sees this appeal, to please make contact with us to let us know you are safe.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.”