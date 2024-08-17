Edinburgh crime: Enquiries ongoing after teenager stabbed in Craigentinny Road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edinburgh police have launched an investigation after a teenager was seriously assaulted in Craigentinny Road.
Officers were called to the area at around 11.30pm on Friday, August 16. It is understood a 17-year-man was stabbed and later taken to hospital for treatment.
Police advised enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday, August 16, we were called to a report of a 17-year-old male seriously assaulted on Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh.
“He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are continuing.”