Edinburgh police have launched an investigation after a teenager was seriously assaulted in Craigentinny Road.

Officers were called to the area at around 11.30pm on Friday, August 16. It is understood a 17-year-man was stabbed and later taken to hospital for treatment.

On Friday, August 16, a 17-year-old was seriously assaulted on Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Police advised enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Friday, August 16, we were called to a report of a 17-year-old male seriously assaulted on Craigentinny Road, Edinburgh.

“He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are continuing.”