Liberal Democrats have called on the Scottish Government to intervene over plans by the Salvation Army to close two Edinburgh care homes.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who is MSP for Edinburgh Western, wants the government to help find alternative operators for the two threatened homes, Davidson House in Colinton Road and Eagle Lodge in Ferry Road.

On June 30, the Salvation Army announced a “formal consultation” on the plans to close five of its 11 care homes across the UK, including the two in Edinburgh.

Davidson House, Colinton Road, is earmarked to close along with Eagle Lodge in Ferry Road.

Families with relatives in the homes said the news “came from nowhere”. It is understood the two homes together have more than 50 elderly residents, who would have to move elsewhere.

Mr Cole-Hamilton has written, along with Forth ward councillor Sanne Dijkstra-Downie, who is candidate for Edinburgh Northern in next year’s Holyrood elections, to Health Secretary Neil Gray, voicing concern about the proposed closures.

In the letter, they said: “The Salvation Army have noted that they intend to transition from providing residential care for older people to grow their community-based support model. As a result residents face eviction in a matter of months.

“Family members of residents have warned that to take those who live in these homes away from familiar staff and facilities would be ‘absolutely criminal’ and that they are concerned that their loved ones ‘will not survive a move’.

“In Scotland, almost 2,000 people are stuck in hospital every month due to their discharge being delayed. Gaps in care at home or in the community are a key reason for such delays. This will only worsen if care homes are allowed to close.”

And the letter went on to urge Mr Gray to intervene. “While responsibility for social care is primarily an issue for local care boards and local authorities, we would urge you to use the Scottish Government’s connections and influence to assist the Salvation Army in transitioning the operation of their Edinburgh care homes to an alternative provider so that residents are not removed from the care that they have become familiar and accustomed to.”

The Salvation Army has said its homes do not have the specialised clinical expertise required by an ageing population with more complex conditions and their buildings would also require significant modernisation.