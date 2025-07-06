Closing two Salvation Army care homes in Edinburgh ‘would be absolutely criminal’

Two Edinburgh care homes run by the Salvation Army are facing closure under new plans – a move received with ‘tears and anger’ by families.

On Monday, June 30, the charity announced a ‘formal consultation’ would begin regarding ‘the possible closure’ of five of its care homes, two of which are based in Edinburgh.

Families with relatives at the affected care homes (Davidson House and Eagle Lodge) said the news ‘came out of nowhere’ with some families extremely concerned that their relative ‘would not survive the move’. It is understood more than 50 residents would be affected if the care homes were to close.

Carol and her mum Mary at Davidson House, a care home operated by the Salvation Army in Edinburgh | Submitted

Ian McGlade, whose 92-year-old mother-in-law is a resident at Davidson House, learned about the proposal via an online meeting on Monday before meeting the charity’s management on Wednesday (July 2) in Edinburgh.

Mr McGlade said: “I cannot believe this organisation is treating people like this, they know nothing about the staff or the residents in the homes. I’ve gotten to know quite a few of the residents and I care about them - I care about the people in here and I care about the staff and I will do anything to try and get them to stop this.

“There's one resident who's 106, she’ll be 107 by the time that she's evicted and her daughters were virtually on their knees begging them not to do this because it will kill her. Other people were saying the same, that their loved ones will not survive a move.

“Anyone who visits the residents at the home would think they couldn't possibly do this to them - some of them are non-verbal, they recognise faces, they recognise their room and for that to be taken away from them would be absolutely criminal.”

Ian's mother-in-law, Mary Archibald, is a 92-year-old resident at Davidson House in Edinburgh | Submitted

The Salvation Army, which runs 11 care homes in the UK, issued a statement on July 1 revealing the charity would ‘transition from providing residential care for older people to grow its community-based support model.’

It added ‘work is underway to actively explore transferring six care homes to alternative providers…however a formal consultation is due to begin on the possible closure of the remaining care homes’.

Glenda Roberts, the Salvation Army’s director of older people's services, said: “Our residential care homes are places of great love and care, but they do not have the specialised clinical expertise required by an ageing population who are increasingly developing more complex conditions. Our buildings would also require significant modernisation.

“Taking action now will allow us to reach more people in the future but we know how difficult residents and our staff will find this news. Our immediate focus is on our current residents, their loved ones and of course our staff while we make this change.

“There will be a formal consultation period with our care home staff who have worked hard to ensure our residents are always surrounded by love, friendship and support. Following the consultation, if a home does close, our focus will be to settle every single resident into new accommodation with the support of our partners.”

Ian McGlade with wife Carol. Mr McGlade said: "I know the Salvation Army does a great deal of good work, but I think they've lost their sense of values” | Submitted

But Mr McGlade fears ‘it’s a done deal’ despite a closure of both homes being ‘proposed’ by the charity.

He said: “We were given a rough timescale where we were told discussions with staff will run from mid-July to early September and then they’ll make a decision – but they made it very clear that eviction notices will be served and everybody will be out by the end of October if the closure goes ahead.

“They kept saying that this is just a proposal but followed that up with ‘but I don't want to give you false hopes’. There was anger and tears at the meeting, which quite frankly, was the most perfunctory performance I think I've ever witnessed at any meeting. I feel that the Salvation Army, an evangelical Christian organisation, has behaved abominably.

“I know the Salvation Army does a great deal of good work, but I think they've lost their sense of values. This proposal has caused a great deal of grief to families who have got to try and find a solution to this. It’s just unbearable - our lives have been on hold since they announced it.

“The Salvation Army took these people into the homes, gave them documentation that said if their intention is to stay here for the rest of their lives, then they can do so - I never ever factored in that they would evict them.”

Writing on the Salvation Army website, Glenda Roberts said ‘societal changes’ in recent years have made it ‘increasingly difficult for our model of residential care to maintain the high standards our residents need’.

Ms Roberts added: “It would take many millions to change our staffing, governance and expertise to be able to offer the specialised nursing required and to adapt our buildings. “Other care home providers are better placed to meet the complex and changing clinical needs of older people. Indeed, some have expressed an interest in continuing the work we have started with our residential older people care homes.”

The Salvation Army has been approached for comment.