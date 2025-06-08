Tenants of Ministry of Defence-owned houses in Edinburgh who feared being forced out of their homes are set to have the threat of eviction lifted thanks to a deal agreed by the council.

The families were told by the MoD just before Christmas that they would have to move out in summer 2025 after the houses near Dreghorn barracks were declared surplus to the MoD's requirements.

The council has previously bought 40 houses on the estate from the MoD's property arm, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) as part of its continuing effort to address the city’s housing emergency.

Labour MP Scott Arthur pressed for the council to buy the homes and let the tenants stay in them.

But council policy allowed only empty properties to be purchased, except in specific circumstances.

However, councillors are now expected to agree to buy the 38 remaining houses in the same part of the Dreghorn estate, with the tenants being allowed to remain.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur, who has been pressing for a deal to save the tenants from eviction, said it had been confirmed to him that "a price has been agreed with the DIO".

Formal approval for the move is expected at Monday's meeting of the council's finance and resources committee.

Dr Arthur said: "This is an amazing outcome. It is more than a property deal—it’s about protecting people, strengthening communities, and investing in the future."

A report to the committee says: "The DIO are currently seeking to dispose of 38 homes by March 2026. Of the 38 properties, 15 have been let by the MOD to civilian tenants with the remainder occupied by military personnel who will be rehoused by DIO.

"Doing nothing would result in 15 households being made homeless and having to seek alternative accommodation."

Buying only the vacant properties would not resolve the problem, the report added.

"As the DIO is a public sector partner and the council has already acquired the majority of the homes within this part of Dreghorn, it is considered appropriate that the tenanted acquisitions policy be extended to this development."

The report says the proposal negotiated is that the council buys all 38 properties for a total of £6.65 million.

Dr Arthur said: "I am delighted that, following sustained pressure from local residents through my office, the Ministry of Defence has agreed to transfer the Dreghorn properties currently for sale to the council - with sitting tenants remaining in place,.

“This is a major victory for common sense and will help prevent families from becoming homeless.

"Everyone deserves not just a roof over their head, but a place where they feel safe, valued, and at peace. A home is not a privilege - it’s a human right."