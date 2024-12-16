An East Lothian charity shop has announced its closure – citing “rising running costs and falling income”.

The Salvation Army store, on Lindores Drive in Tranent, has shut permanently after many years in the town.

Sharing the news in a statement, Tranent and Elphinstone Community Council called it “a very sad day”, adding that the shop's closure will be a big loss the area.

It reads: “The shop has provided the community with much-needed support for many years. The future of the whole building is unclear; however, we will endeavour to seek more information about the longer-term plans.”

A spokesperson for The Salvation Army said: “It is with regret that we must close our charity shop in Tranent. We would like to thank customers, volunteers and staff for their support over the years.

“Unfortunately, with rising running costs and falling income, we have no alternative but to cease trading.

“The nearest charity shop and donation centre is in Musselburgh, which is four miles away and a 16-minute bus journey from Tranent.”