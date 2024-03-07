‘Creepy’ doll in Edinburgh shop window has locals saying they won’t get to sleep tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A creepy-looking doll in the window of an Edinburgh shop has left locals terrified, with some saying they won’t be able to sleep after seeing it.

The toy, which was spotted at a charity store in Morningside, was photographed by a local and shared on social media.

Ms Marchmont, who posts on X (formerly Twitter), uploaded the eerie images with the simple caption: ‘Doll for Sale. Morningside’. It didn’t take long after the post for followers to reply, with the majority of people suggesting the doll will give them nightmares.

Edinburgh locals have said they will have sleepless nights after this creepy-looking doll was spotted in the window of a charity shop. Photos: Ms Marchmont / X

One X user said: “That thing totally comes to life at night, doesn't it?” Another wrote: “Thanks for that – not sure I'll be sleeping tonight. Need to know *where* in Morningside so that I can give it the widest berth.”

A third X user said: “Surely no one is going to have that horror in their home?”, while a fourth person joked: “I saw that the other day and ran away.”