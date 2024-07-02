Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity shop bosses have been forced to apologise after a mocked up dummy of former US President Donald Trump appeared in its shop window.

The mannequin wearing a blue blazer and red hat and draped in an American flag made an appearance in the front display of the Oxfam outlet in Haddington, East Lothian, on Monday.

But store management have been forced to backtrack and remove the Trump effigy after it attracted the attention of a number of passersby.

Speaking to the East Lothian Courier, one said: “It is rather funny but I really hope that this is not in support of Donald Trump.”

A second said: “I do not like him at all, I think this is in poor taste and is not what you would expect in a charity shop window.”

And a third added: “The shop's volunteers have done a great job to make him look like a complete numpty.”