As the world's best golfers descend on East Lothian next week for the Genesis Scottish Open, visitors to the event are being advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Thousands of golf fans are expected to flock to the Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, as the star-studded tournament returns for the sixth consecutive year. As such, arrangements are in place to enhance road user safety during the star-studded event, which tees off on Thursday, July 11 and ends on Sunday, July 14.

Last year’s event, which was won by four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, attracted a crowd of more than 72,500 spectators over the four days - and ahead of this year's event, East Lothian Council has teamed up with event organiser the DP World Tour and Police Scotland to formulate a transport management plan to help minimise the impact on residents and local businesses.

The plan includes temporary changes to the parking, waiting, loading and unloading restrictions in Aberlady, Longniddry and Dirleton, with these restrictions being in place from 6am on Wednesday, July 10 until 11pm on Sunday, July 14.

In terms of traffic flow, spectators will be directed from the A1 at Haddington before heading eastbound at the Ballencrieff Roundabout, along the A1377 via Drem. This means the majority of traffic will be ushered away from the A198 coast road which will remain open at all times, but delays and congestion may be experienced during the event, particularly in the expected peak travel periods.

The public car park is free and is located immediately to the east of Gullane, in the ‘Muirfield fields’ on the north side of the A198.

Spectators will also be encouraged to use public transport as much as possible and directed to the GoSEStran app developed by East Lothian Council and Transport Scotland to help plan their journeys.

