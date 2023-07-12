As the world's best golfers descend on East Lothian this week, visitors are being advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Thousands of golf fans are expected to flock to the Renaissance Club, near Dirleton, as the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament returns for the fifth consecutive year. As such, arrangements are in place to enhance road user safety during the star-studded event, which is being held from July 13 to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John McMillan, East Lothian Council spokesperson for Environment, Economic Development and Tourism, said: “It’s fantastic that Scotland’s Golf Coast is once again hosting such a prestigious tournament. It’s an incredible boost to East Lothian both in terms of global exposure, generating interest in this area as a golfing and tourism destination, and in terms of on-the-ground economic benefit.

Viktor Hovland in action during last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“Having some of the world’s top golfers here, as well as many thousands of spectators, is an enormous boost to our hospitality and tourism industry. Of course, it’s important to manage visitors to our coast responsibly, so we have been working with tournament organisers and our local communities to encourage sustainable transport choices but also to manage the inevitable flow of traffic.”

During the Genesis Scottish Open, there will be a 30mph speed restriction on the A198 and some parking restrictions in Dirleton, Longniddry and Aberlady.

To support the use of sustainable travel and public transport a free shuttle bus service will operate between Longniddry railway station and the venue on each public day of the tournament (Wednesday to Sunday) and scheduled bus services (X5 and 124) will stop on the A198 near the public car park entrance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectators travelling by car will find public parking at Muirfield Fields on the A198 between Gullane and Dirleton, a short walk from the venue. Road signage will guide the route from the A1.

Police Scotland Superintendent Alan Carson said: “We look forward to welcoming golf fans from around the world as we work together with local partners to ensure this is a safe and successful event.

“If you are attending the Scottish Open, please prepare your journey in advance, leaving extra time for travel and making yourself aware of any road closures or restrictions.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the course of the weekend and we are here to help.”

In more detail, traffic restrictions are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- There will be no parking, loading or unloading on a short section of Aberlady High Street, the B1377 at Longniddry (past the train station), part of the A198 at Dirleton, running past the entrance to Archerfield Estate and part of Main Road (B1345) and Village Green Road in Dirleton between 6am and 11pm from July 11-16

- There will be no parking, loading or unloading at key times on some other roads in these villages, including Kitchener Crescent and Wemyss Terrace, Longniddry